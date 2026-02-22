PUERTO VALLARTA TOURISTS WARNED TO STAY PUT AT RESORT AMID MEXICO ‘CLASHES:’

Tourists in the Mexican seaside city of Puerto Vallarta were told not to leave their resort on Sunday as a government official warned of “clashes” in the area following a federal operation. Photos and video shared with Fox News Digital capture billowing, dark smoke clouding the skyline of the city, which is located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast in the state of Jalisco. Tourists at a local resort told Fox News Digital that they were urged to stay put at the resort. They said no reason for exercising the caution was immediately given. The U.S. State Department later issued a travel warning for multiple areas in Mexico on Sunday afternoon, urging U.S. citizens to shelter in place until further notice due to “ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity.” The travel warning was issued for parts of Jalisco state, including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara; Tamaulipas state, including Reynosa and other municipalities; and areas of Michoacan state, Guerrero state and Nuevo Leon state.

It’s not clear whether it was a police-on-cartel operation that resulted in all this, but the cartels are certainly capable of this kind of mayhem. For that matter, not all of Mexico’s police and military are on the up and up. This is yet another illustration of a major problem the United States faces right now: We have, on our southern border, what is essentially a failed narco-state, where the cartels hold enormous power, and the government seems unable – or unwilling – to dislodge them.

Further thoughts on that topic from CDR Salamander:

Mexico should have one of the highest per-capita GDPs in the world. Blessed with a superb climate, hard working people, laden with natural resources…but since independence from the Spanish crown, it has been saddled with poor governance, lack of rule of law, and capped off in… https://t.co/ds52M0lrBD — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) February 22, 2026

UPDATE: Cartels launch revenge attacks after Mexican military kills drug kingpin. “Mexico’s most powerful drug lord has been killed by the country’s military, sparking waves of revenge attacks by cartels. Officials said Nemesio Oseguera, known as ‘El Mencho’, died following an operation in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco, on Sunday. He was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s richest and most violent criminal organisations. The country’s government had been under pressure to tackle the cartels by the US, which had placed a $15m (£11m) bounty on El Mencho’s head.”