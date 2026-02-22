RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: Taliban Legalizes Wife Beating: Afghanistan’s Shocking 2026 Penal Code and the World’s Outcry.

In a move that has shocked the international community and deepened the plight of women in Afghanistan, the Taliban has enacted a new penal code that effectively legalizes domestic violence against wives and children — provided no bones are broken or open wounds inflicted. Signed by the group’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, on January 7, 2026, this 90-page document, titled the De Mahakumu Jazaai Osulnama or “Criminal Procedure Code for Courts,” has been circulated to provincial courts for immediate implementation across the country.

The code not only permits husbands to physically punish their wives and daughters but also erects near-impossible barriers for any woman seeking justice — effectively making the family home a legal cage. The revelation, first published by Kabul-based human rights organization Rawadari on January 21 after they obtained the original Pashtu document, triggered an immediate global firestorm. The United Nations, world governments, human rights organizations, and prominent public figures lined up to denounce what many are now openly calling gender apartheid — a legally enforced system of sex-based oppression that has no parallel anywhere in the world in 2026.

This is the full story of what that code says, who it is already hurting, and why the world’s outrage — however loud — is struggling to find an answer powerful enough to reach inside Afghanistan’s courts.