JACK DUNPHY: Nostalgia for George Gascón at the Los Angeles Times.

Gascón is not missed, except, that is, among the criminal class who benefitted from his lenient policies, and at the Los Angeles Times, where magical thinking on crime still predominates. In a story published Feb. 13, the Times laments that Hochman has been less zealous than his predecessor in prosecuting police officers who, in the eyes of the writers and editors at the paper, have transgressed.

“Police cases under L.A. district attorney ending in dropped charges, losses and plea deals,” reads the headline, which of course is crafted to imply sinister doings in the D.A.’s office. And the story’s opening sentences offer the barest distillations of three cases which, again in the Times’s judgment, were pursued with insufficient vigor. “All three cases had similar outcomes,” says the Times, “charges dropped or reduced to no time behind bars after a plea deal.”

It is well known among journalists that few people read beyond the headline of most news stories, so in beginning the story as he does, Times writer James Queally succeeds in perpetuating the narrative that Hochman has allowed himself to be blinded to cases of excessive force by police. Those who read on will discover that the law and the facts of these cases do not readily lead to the conclusions they would wish at the Times. Those who explore further into facts omitted in the story will find even more evidence that the cases are not cut and dried.