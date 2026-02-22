MAR-A-LAGO HORROR: Armed man is shot and killed by Secret Service after entering Mar-a-Lago in middle of the night.

An armed man was shot and killed by the Secret Service in the early hours of the morning after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Austin Tucker Martin, 21, was holding a shotgun and a fuel can as he tried to enter Trump’s Palm Beach residence near the north side around 1.30am on Sunday, the Secret Service said.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Washington, DC, last night attending the Governors’ Dinner.

Two Secret Service agents and one deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office ordered him to drop his weapons.

‘They confronted a white male that was carrying a gas can and a shotgun. He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with him,’ Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference Sunday morning.