OLD AND BUSTED: “We shall send to the moon, 240,000 miles away from the control station in Houston, a giant rocket more than 300 feet tall, the length of this football field, made of new metal alloys, some of which have not yet been invented, capable of standing heat and stresses several times more than have ever been experienced, fitted together with a precision better than the finest watch, carrying all the equipment needed for propulsion, guidance, control, communications, food and survival, on an untried mission, to an unknown celestial body, and then return it safely to Earth…and do it first before this decade is out.”

The New Hotness? Let’s try to orbit the moon sometime in this century, huh? NASA moon rocket hits new problem, delays trip to April.