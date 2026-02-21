KAREN BASS’S POTHOLE PHOTO OP BACKFIRES SPECTACULARLY AS REPORTER HUMILIATES HER ON LIVE TV:

Now, we saw you fill a pothole with asphalt here just a few minutes ago, and you’re encouraging people to call 311, but guess what? We know people—I work with people—who called 311, nothing happened, the pothole was never repaired,” he charged. “They called several times over a couple of months.” That’s when Bass began to squirm and clearly get a little testy, reiterating her 10,000 pothole claim and saying roads being in a state of disrepair is a result of a lack of infrastructure funding.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gets absolutely obliterated on live TV during a pothole filling photo op. She attempts to brag about paving 60 miles of Los Angeles streets, when the reporter informs her there are 22,000 miles to pave in Los Angeles. For those keeping track at home… pic.twitter.com/lVhXIaUL5f — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 20, 2026

Former Presidents Obama and Biden both sent out ungodly amounts for infrastructure during their terms, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a road in America that isn’t falling apart, especially in blue cities like LA. Where did all that money go? The KTLA reporter [Eric Spillman] then called out Keith Mozee, the StreetsLA General Manager, who had accompanied Bass for her big moment on the street. Mozee apparently bragged that 60 miles of roads would be paved in Los Angeles. Spillman alleged that not one city street had been paved since last summer. “I think it was you who was saying or somebody that they’re going to pave 60 lane miles of city streets this year,” he said, pointing to Mozee. “Well, there’s 22,000 lane miles in the city of Los Angeles. So it’s a tiny fraction.” Bass responded that the 60 miles (0.27 percent) would be “an accomplishment” and continued to blame others for not investing in infrastructure. “You’re running for reelection, and you’ve got a challenger,” Spillman fired back. “And, you know, they’re going to judge you based on what you have done.”

And not surprisingly, the judgement isn’t looking good:

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass though that driving through Los Angeles in the back of a convertible was a good idea… Turns out the people don’t like her very much. pic.twitter.com/5A0eh2C2vg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 22, 2026

Incidentally, why is Bass campaigning in a huge gas-guzzling 1950s convertible, instead of a modern day electric car? Why does Bass hate the environment so much?