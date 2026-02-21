FORMER OBAMA ADVISOR SUSAN RICE SAYS COMPANIES THAT WORKED WITH TRUMP WILL BE PUNISHED WHEN DEMS TAKE POWER:
In a recent podcast appearance, former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice said that businesses and other entities that “take a knee to Trump” will be “held accountable” when Democrats come back into power.
Rice said on Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara on Thursday, “The corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media, I agree with you, Preet, it is not, it’s not going to end well for them, for those that decided that it was, you know, that they would act in their perceived, very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore is very short term self-interest, and, you know, take a knee to Trump.”
Susan Rice: "If these corporations think that the Democrats, when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules…they've got another thing coming — There will be an accountability agenda."
