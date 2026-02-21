I HAD NO IDEA I WAS EATING “BOY KIBBLE:” Gym bro version of ‘girl dinner’ dubbed ‘boy kibble’ takes over TikTok. After I had oral surgery, I couldn’t eat steak or chicken so we started making ground beef in a pan. Glenn even got me adding ketchup to it. I had no idea it was known as “boy kibble.” That sounds kind of insulting but it is honestly delicious.

One guy’s description about his “boy kibble” reads “Making boy kibble in a girl-dinner-trying-to-add-protein-to-my-meal way, not a scary-villainous-bro way,” he captioned his video. Notice how this guy has to virtue signal that he is like a girl and not scary? Why not just say he is adding protein and leave it at that?