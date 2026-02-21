TO AND FRO: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions from Scott Jennings About His Pro-Illegal Alien Stance.
It’s an entire party that has one weakness: the follow up question. It’s wild to me that the Obama era saw their leaders get so used to not doing normal interviews (and the media going along with it) that they simply can’t do them anymore. https://t.co/CdQbXEdOxY
— Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) February 21, 2026
He had his pre-programmed talking points and couldn’t deviate from them because then he’d start glitching and sputtering.
— 🐿️ 🦝 🦆Arizona Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) February 21, 2026
Memphis, by the way, isn’t getting much media attention but it may be the single best success story of the Trump surge in security resources. Crime has plummeted in the city. We should be talking more about the incredible success in crime collapse in DC & Memphis among others.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 21, 2026