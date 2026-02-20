HMM: Trump Weighs ‘Limited’ Iran Strike to Convince Tehran to Sign a Nuclear Deal.
Other reports claim Trump is considering a weeks-long air campaign. Both could be true, but the idea is probably to keep the mullahs guessing — and worried.
