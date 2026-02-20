I NEVER HONESTLY CARED, BUT GOOD TO KNOW! Think chicken is healthier than beef? New study says not so fast.

Red meat has long been blamed for raising blood sugar and diabetes risk, while chicken is widely seen as the healthier option — but a new study challenges that age-old advice.

Researchers at the Indiana University School of Public Health–Bloomington and the Illinois Institute of Technology put a common dietary recommendation for people with prediabetes to the test.

They found that blood sugar levels, insulin sensitivity, cholesterol and inflammation markers did not change in any meaningful way when participants ate lean beef versus chicken, according to the research, which was published in Current Developments in Nutrition in December.