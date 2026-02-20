WOE, CANADA: Liberals Brainstorm Spiffy Plan to Beef Up Currently Pathetic Military.

The Canadian military has a long and storied history of valour and tenacity. Let’s get that out of the way right off the bat.

That small but respected force has withered away in recent years, losing much of its cachet and nearly all of its lethality under the liberal goverments who have held sway in recent decades.

In 2024, military analysts and Canadian government officials themselves were using the term ‘death spiral’ to describe the state of the Canadian armed forces amid calls for Canada to finally meet its obligations as a NATO member nation.