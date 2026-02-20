MIDDLE EAST: Trump is considering ‘weeks-long campaign’ in Iran that would look ‘like full-fledged war’ and be ‘existential for the regime’, with ‘dramatic influence on the entire region.’

Fears are mounting that the US could be on the brink of a major military confrontation with Iran, with sources warning that any operation would be much larger in scale than recent interventions and could begin sooner than many expect.

Insiders say a potential US strike would not resemble a limited or targeted mission but instead unfold as a sustained, weeks-long campaign that would look ‘like full-fledged war.’

The operation is expected to be coordinated with Israel and would be broader in scope than last year’s 12-day conflict, which escalated when the US joined Israeli efforts to destroy Iran’s underground nuclear facilities.

Such a campaign is described as potentially ‘existential for the regime’ in Tehran, with the capacity to reshape the balance of power across the Middle East.