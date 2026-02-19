CHRIS QUEEN: Trump Returns to Red Georgia With Receipts. “Thursday’s event felt like a who’s who of MAGA Georgia. From Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is running for governor, to University of Georgia legend Herschel Walker, currently our ambassador to the Bahamas, to current UGA great Gunner Stockton, Georgia’s conservatives are turning out for the president.”
