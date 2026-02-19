IT’S NOT NICE TO FOOL MOTHER NATURE: Colorado’s imported wolf scheme a ballot box biology bust.

What did Colorado voters who decided to import wolves expect? That the animals would grow lettuce in secret gardens, safeguard the bunnies, frolic in old-growth forests, and perform moon-howling concerts for the enjoyment of the townspeople?

In fact, wild animals will do what they must to survive, as wolves have done for centuries. They hunt, kill, eat, and repeat. If not, they die. Sadly, those are the choices for Colorado’s wolves: trapped, harassed, tranquilized, flown in noisy airplanes or driven for 17 hours in a steel cage, collared, vaccinated, and thrown into strange surroundings in front of photographers and politicians. They have done their best; running fast, migrating amazing distances, at least one pair raising a litter, and steering clear of people when possible. But they still must eat, which means hunting and killing. They are highly evolved, clever, and efficient at it.

To date, the imported wolves and their offspring are known to have killed 6 ewes, 6 lambs, 6 cows, 12 calves, 6 yearlings, and at least one dog. A total of 37 have fallen victim and state government is on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. The program has cost millions more than voters were promised, and some legislators are unhappy. But it has been no picnic for the wolves, either. In fact, more than half those kidnapped (from Oregon and British Columbia) and brought to Colorado since 2023 have died.

It is not an inspiring story.