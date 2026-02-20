REVERSE COLONIZATION UPDATE: EPIC City Update: More Lawsuits! “I’d sort of stopped paying attention to the Muslim EPIC City land development northeast of Dallas because it no longer seemed even a dead horse, but merely a moist red spot in the road. It’s looking less and less like a speartip of jihad and more like a classic speculative land swindle. But this week brought not one, but two entirely new sets of legal scrutiny for EPIC City.”