CHANGE? Ted Cruz believes it’s ‘entirely possible’ regimes in Cuba, Iran and Venezuela will collapse in six months.

“We are at an extraordinary moment in history. It is entirely possible, Sean, that in the next six months, we will see the regimes fall in Iran, in Venezuela, and in Cuba, and we could also see governments replace them that want to be friends with the United States of America,” Cruz said on “Hannity.”

President Trump has dramatically ramped up pressure on all three US adversaries over recent weeks.

Since last year, the US has maintained an oil quarantine around Venezuela. Trump also authorized the Jan. 3 Operation Absolute Resolve raid to capture strongman Nicolas Maduro.

Those efforts enabled the US to cut off Cuba’s key source of oil, putting a big squeeze on Havana.

More recently, Trump has massed US military assets, including two aircraft carriers, near Iran as a show of force while allowing negotiations with the regime to continue playing out.