OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH EAST DONNY: Can the Gaslighting Get Even More Brazen?

For some reason, the Democrats are arguing that they have never called President Trump a Nazi or a racist, and Pravda is doing their best to back them up. Perhaps Pravda figures want to deny that they themselves slander Trump all the time. There must be polling showing that their most ridiculous accusations are not helping their cause and are hurting their credibility with all but the most insane folks out there. Sure Nicolle. 👌pic.twitter.com/aUVXY5YPZw https://t.co/YQpphNoUIv — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 19, 2026

Flashback: Who is calling who a Nazi?

The use of Nazi imagery has become so ubiquitous among Democrats that it almost precludes notice. But Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s parallels between U.S. President Donald Trump’s political agenda and the rise of Nazi Germany during his “State of the State” budget address on Feb. 19 hit a new low. Veering from his speech, Pritzker, who is Jewish, referred to Nazis no less than six times during his criticism of Trump and his policies. In a glaring warning to Illinois citizens, he compared the rise of the Nazis to the Republican Party leader in the White House. After castigating the president’s policies, including the deportation of violent illegal criminals, Pritzker said: “It took the Nazis one month, three weeks, two days, eight hours and 40 minutes to dismantle a constitutional republic.” Such deceitful criticism of Trump reeks of partisan animosity of the basest kind. The governor’s confusing use of Nazi imagery is targeting the wrong culprit and, in the process, exonerating the real perpetrators. Pritzker’s comments lend fuel to the anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protestors who have regularly used Nazi euphemisms against the Jews, libeling them as “genocide” perpetrators in Gaza and calling for the “final solution” for Jews all over the world. His comments ignore the reality of a president who was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

—Sara Lehmann, Jewish News Syndicate, February 21st, 2025.

In addition to Pritzker’s amnesia, it’s amazing how the previous Democrat candidate for the presidency has been tossed down the memory hole. Here’s the late Jeff Dunetz in October of 2024: Kamala Says Trump’s Like Hitler. Is He? Or Is Kamala An Idiot?

Yesterday, V.P. Harris compared President Trump to Hitler, “Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.” The V.P.’s comment comparing Trump to Hitler indicates she doesn’t care about minimizing the horrors of the Holocaust or she is an imbecile incapable of understanding. Her comments were based on a story in the leftist magazine The Atlantic reporting that Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, called Trump a “fascist” and recalled his admiration for Nazi generals. Kelly also raised concerns about Trump’s recent threats to use the military against “the enemy from within.”

Similarly, another Kamala-supporting ex-general, who, like FDR before him, believes that “fascism” means shrinking government and the welfare state:

As Kurt Schlichter asks at Townhall today: What Do the Dems Do After They’ve Done Their Worst and It Flops?

Where do you go next when you say the worst things imaginable about someone, and it doesn’t matter? That’s where we are now, and it should be no surprise to anybody who has ever heard about the boy who cried “Wolf.” Maybe the left doesn’t like that fable because they’re assuming the gender of the brat who fakes alarms over dreaded predators and finally gets gobbled up when the dreaded predator arrives, and nobody believes him, her, or them. Regardless, they’re not paying attention to the moral of the story. Nobody who doesn’t already believe the Democrats believes them now. We’ve had ten years of Trump, and by extension, we patriots, being bombarded with the worst possible accusations and…nothing? Calling somebody “Hitler” should mean something. Hitler was bad, really bad, and to equate somebody with Hitler should be something that one takes seriously because no serious person would casually equate another with Hitler, unless the accused had done something positively Hitlerean. But that’s not the case today. It doesn’t mean anything because everything they say, every lie, epithet and slander, is meaningless. They call Trump “Hitler.” Everybody knows he’s not Hitler. So, no one cares that he gets called “Hitler,” least of all the guy who’s supposed to be Hitler 2.0.

To be fair, we’re here because Democrats have been calling Republican presidents and presidential candidates Hitler since 1944. As with predicting the end of the world since 1970 from global cooling/global warming/global climate chaos, eventually, the hoariest of slurs loses its sting. Perhaps that’s why the latest talking point apparently went out: