DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Oakland Mayor’s SUV Allegedly Stolen From City Hall

The Oakland Police Officers’ Association (OPOA) confirmed that someone had tampered with the door to Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee’s office and seized the keys to the city-owned car, according to KRON 4. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a garage close to City Hall and retrieved in the nearby city of Vallejo, California a day after the incident occurred, KTVU Fox 2 reported.

“The Oakland Police Department is investigating the theft of a city-owned vehicle. On February 17, 2026, OPD was notified that the vehicle was stolen from Oakland City Hall,” an Oakland Police Department (OPD) spokesperson told the California Post. “The vehicle was recovered within hours. OPD is following up on potential leads.”

Lee is frequently guarded by a mix of private security personnel and Oakland cops, KRON 4 reported. Sources said her security unit mostly uses the black SUV.