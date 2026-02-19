ED MARKEY: TRANS ALL THE KIDS!

Almost 80 years old, almost 50 years in DC, and the thing he fights hardest for is the right of ghoul doctors to drug and mutilate confused children. Sad. https://t.co/Sn0qDiRsdK — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) February 19, 2026

Presumably, in 2026, Markey isn’t too concerned with any long term consequences to kids having surgery at a young age, because at this point, they only have a few years left:

