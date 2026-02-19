LET’S GET BACK THERE BEFORE IT’S GONE: The Moon Is Definitely Shrinking, Newly Found Geological Features Confirm. “No other world in the solar system has tectonic plates and quakes like Earth, but it doesn’t mean that their ground doesn’t shake. Since the Apollo era, we have known there are moonquakes, and for about a decade and a half, we have known that the Moon is shrinking, losing 50 meters (165 feet) in its radius over the past 200 million years. Now, new evidence strengthens those findings.”

165 feet in 200 million years? I guess we’ve got some time left.