February 19, 2026

OLD AND BUSTED: I Disapprove of What You Say, But I Will Defend to the Death Your Right to Say It.

–Paraphrase of Voltaire’s philosophy by historian Evelyn Beatrice Hall.

The New Frenchness? French President Emmanuel Macron Says Free Speech Is ‘Pure Bulls**t’ Unless Regulated.

Meanwhile in Germany, Freidrich Merz is partying like it’s 1939:

Tweet continues, “For Germany’s current leader to choose the 83rd anniversary of their capture to demand the unmasking of critical voices online is a grotesque display of a country that has learned nothing from its own history.”

