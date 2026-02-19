GOOD LORD:

The proximate source of NYC’s budget woes is we have the most expensive public schools in the country $42k+ per student, as enrollment has dropped post pandemic, while spending keeps growing https://t.co/aXYw4PrO8Q — Arpit Gupta (@arpitrage) February 18, 2026

NYC has about 8.4 million people, and Florida has more than 23 million.

And, of course, the state government in Albany spends on NYC residents, too.

So whatever problems NYC has, they certainly don’t stem from a lack of money.

Exit question: How much of that $42,000 per student actually reaches the classroom, and how much goes to administrators?