KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Karoline Leavitt’s Continued Manhandling of the Press Is Pure Poetry. “Right off the bat, I would like to say how grateful I am to be on the side where we can say that a woman is ‘manhandling’ someone and not have to deal with a gaggle of male feminist professors getting their gender neutral undergarments in a wad. Yeah, they’re still out there, but conservatives aren’t obligated to participate in the leftist manufactured outrage delusion.”