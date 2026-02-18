MEET THE GERONTOCRACY:
Mitch McConnell is a no vote on the SAVE ACT.
Over 90% of his constituents would vote yes.
But his owners don’t want it.
Can’t barely walk.
Has no clue where he is.
Everything wrong with politics.
Congress was not meant to be a crooked nursing home.
February 18, 2026
If the Founders had known how long people would eventually live, and how un-(small-r)-republican our elites would become, they might have included age caps for elected office.