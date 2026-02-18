MEET THE GERONTOCRACY:

Mitch McConnell is a no vote on the SAVE ACT. Over 90% of his constituents would vote yes. But his owners don’t want it. Can’t barely walk.

Has no clue where he is. Everything wrong with politics. Congress was not meant to be a crooked nursing home.pic.twitter.com/iBI3PB2Pt2 — C3 (@C_3C_3) February 18, 2026

If the Founders had known how long people would eventually live, and how un-(small-r)-republican our elites would become, they might have included age caps for elected office.