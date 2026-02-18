CORRELATION ISN’T CAUSATION…: Is Giving Cross-Sex Drugs to Mentally Ill People Resulting in Trans Killers?

“We know the children who identify as ‘trans’ are among the most vulnerable groups – some are highly disturbed. And yet we’re not investigating this, we’re told to simply ‘affirm’ them.

“As soon as a child declares they are ‘trans’, all underlying issues are ignored and the child is denied proper mental health care – in fact, the activists claim this would be ‘conversion therapy’.’’

Davies-Arai says she is concerned about what so-called “gender affirming care” is doing to the physical and mental health of these young people. Studies have found that there is a higher rate of suicide among trans people compared to the population at large.

“What happens when we give mentally ill children blockers to disrupt their development and powerful cross-sex hormones their bodies were not built to function on? We need a proper investigation into the risks of giving young people large doses of the wrong sex hormone.