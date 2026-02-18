KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Jesse Jackson and the Golden Age of Not Getting Along With Each Other. “esse Jackson was a polarizing figure, to be sure. However, his peak polarization days came during a time when we all weren’t so quick to get bent out of shape about things like that. Political Americans knew how to not get along better back then, if that makes any sense. People were just as passionate about politics then, but we didn’t have social media or 24 hour political news offerings on television. We would get our political fixes, then do other stuff. I used to golf in those days. It’s impossible to fret over the likes of Jesse Jackson when one has a short game that’s trying to give you a heart attack.”