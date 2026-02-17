JIM TREACHER: Don’t Misgender That Murderer. “Another day, another trans shooter. But this one might be the craziest one so far. This man was named Robert Dorgan:”

A transvestite with Nazi tattoos? Well, it takes all kinds to make up a world.

And this is what Mr. Dorgan did. Providence (RI) Journal:

Police have identified the suspect who killed two and critically injured three others in a Feb. 16 shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena [ice rink], before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed that the shooting was targeted and appeared to be a family dispute. The shooter was identified as Robert Dorgan, who also went by the name Roberta Esposito.

Specifically, he shot his ex-wife, three of his children, and a family friend while they were watching a high-school hockey game. He then shot himself. His wife and one of his children are dead.