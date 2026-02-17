REV. JESSE JACKSON DEAD AT 84:

A protégé of Martin Luther King, lifelong champion of civil rights and a mesmerising public speaker, Jackson had himself run for president in 1984 and 1988 and gone far further than anyone at that time believed a black man could. He had shown that an African-American politician could win white votes and aspire to the presidency.

He had “won a solid place in history”, The New York Times declared. “For the first time in American history, a black made a serious bid for the White House and was taken seriously by the electorate.” A Washington Post columnist wrote that he had “advanced the prospects of black politicians by a good 25 years. He may never be president of the United States, but some black American will. And whoever it is will owe a tremendous debt to Jackson.”

Jackson said he wept in that Chicago park because he was thinking of “all the martyrs and murdered whose blood made that night possible”, and because he knew “people in the villages of Kenya and Haiti, and mansions and palaces of Europe and China, were all watching this young Africa-American male assume the leadership to take our nation out of the pit to a higher place”.

But he would have been inhuman not to have felt a little envious of his fellow Chicagoan that night. He must have reflected on what might have been. And if he was honest with himself he would have acknowledged that Obama — calm, measured and reassuring — was the better candidate.

Jackson’s strengths were also his weaknesses. He was driven, ambitious, a powerful orator and brilliant at garnering publicity, but he was also impulsive, attention-grabbing, and endlessly controversial. He met Yasser Arafat, Fidel Castro and Venezuela’s Hugo Chávez and the like and famously once referring to Jews as “hymies” and New York as “hymietown”. His relentless fight against injustice, poverty and discrimination carried him far, and did much to highlight the plight of black, poor and marginalised Americans, but he was too divisive to go all the way.