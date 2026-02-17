TOO MUCH IS NEVER ENOUGH: Income tax bill passes WA Senate after hours of heated debate.

Senate Bill 6346, dubbed the “millionaires’ tax” by supporters, would impose a 9.9% levy on personal income over $1 million, or on combined household income of more than $1 million.

Opponents, including all Senate Republicans, argue the bill is unconstitutional and will drive wealthy residents and business investment out of the state.

Supporters of the legislation argue it will fix a regressive tax code, fund education and healthcare, and provide tax relief for working families.

…

The legislation would apply the 9.9% tax on business income more than $1 million, and the Chelan County Republican said in his farming business, there are good years and bad years.