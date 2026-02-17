GLEICHSCHALTUNG: Woke Portland pizza restaurant hits diners with anti-ICE propaganda and bizarrely declares ‘food is political.’
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I believe Comrade Stalin felt the same way.
