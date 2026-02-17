February 17, 2026

AND NOT JUST IN THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING: Colorado bill would fully legalize prostitution. “Senate Bill 26-097 would require the entire state to decriminalize ‘commercial sexual activity among consenting adults,’ both for people who buy sex and who would sell it. This would be unique in the U.S., as the only other states with any form of legal prostitution, Maine and Nevada, still have certain rules around it.”

Posted at 12:43 pm by Stephen Green