OLD AND BUSTED: They’re Eating the Dogs!

The New Hotness?

So for the midterms, @TheDemocrats have decided to take the side of banning dogs and calling the critics who oppose banning dogs “racist.” Keep up the good work. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 17, 2026

Totally weird how not one Leftist has said, “No, we won’t let Muslims ban your dogs.” I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. https://t.co/BkICGat5vY — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 16, 2026

Apparently all the political commentators just flat out missed that some Muslim activist who works for the new NYC mayor said dogs should be banned indoors in New York. https://t.co/6VQ7HNNWoN — RBe (@RBPundit) February 17, 2026

Piers, what is disgusting is a major NYC Muslim leader saying we must give up our dogs because "NYC is coming to Islam" We will not be shamed into being conquered like the Europeans. I choose my dog. I know my first appearance on your show didn't go well for you, but if you… https://t.co/UWlQ5bz4zv pic.twitter.com/dcB1EZyAkw — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 16, 2026

This "dogs" tweet thing is a classic example of a totally fake, made up scandal. A Muslim troll – an adult with a powerful position – tweeted that New Yorkers should get rid of all (indoor) dogs to appease Muslim immigrants, because dogs are filthy in Islam and Muslim incomers… — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 16, 2026

