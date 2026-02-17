KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: GOP Will Hit the Lottery if AOC Is Dems’ 2028 Nominee. “Gavin Newsom has essentially been running for president for a year already, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been uncharacteristically coy thus far. Or maybe we’ve just been distracted because Jasmine Crockett didn’t shut up once during the first 10 1/2 months of 2025. AOC finally stepping out and dipping her pedicured toes in the test waters, and it’s not going well.”