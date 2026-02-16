THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Spike Lee Makes Anti-Israel Statement at NBA All-Star Game.

Deni Avdija is the first Israeli basketball star to play in the NBA’s All-Star Game, as a starter for Team World. Avdija is proud to be there, telling the media, “It’s a dream come true,” to represent Israel on the court.

But because sports cannot be free of politics, this is how filmmaker Spike Lee showed up at the game, decked out in “Free Palestine” garb.