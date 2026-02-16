18 MONTHS SEEMS A LITTLE OPTIMISTIC… ER, PESSIMISTIC? Microsoft AI Head: Most White Collar Jobs Automated In 18 Months. “There are places where where AI might replace experts, namely those that use wide but highly structured datasets for narrow decision points, like some areas of regulatory law. But are decision makers really going to remove the ability to blame underlings for mistakes?’“Sure we lost $100 million, but the AI told me it was OK!’ is probably not going to wash as an adequate ass-covering maneuver. And, as I noted before, who is going to put an AI in charge of Accounts Payable when a single glitch could drain your entire bank account?”