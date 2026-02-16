CHEAPER TO KEEP HER:
There’s a weird poeticism to the radical American left being funded by divorce settlements. https://t.co/RNaCyaQIxS
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 15, 2026
CHEAPER TO KEEP HER:
There’s a weird poeticism to the radical American left being funded by divorce settlements. https://t.co/RNaCyaQIxS
— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 15, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.