JON CALDARA: Michael Bennet blundering to defeat in Colorado’s primary. “The election for Colorado’s next governor does not take place in November. It’s in fewer than five months, on June 30. That’s the state’s primary election. Whoever wins the Democratic primary is the next governor (with all apologies to the seeming 328 Republicans running for the seat). So, out of a state of 6 million people, we must choose between an affable socialist and a tired Washington, DC liberal. Aren’t we the lucky ones.”

I keep saying that as bad as Gov. Polis is, whoever follows him will be worse — the only question is how much worse.

Looks like Colorado Dems are ready to push the limits.