QUESTION ASKED: Why Has Nancy Guthrie’s Case Become America’s Only Story?

None of this diminishes the anguish of the Guthrie family. Their grief is real and ideally should remain private as law enforcement officials investigate their mother’s disappearance. But cable news is not a family support group. They will exploit any story to capture your eyes. When coverage becomes wall-to-wall, it is all you will see.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie was not picked up by the media because of the scale of the event but because of the status of those involved. Cable news executives know that name recognition, tragedy, and uncertainty are the main ingredients of a media product that keeps viewers engaged. As cable news continues to fixate on this open investigation, there is one question Americans should ask: What other stories are obscured by these walls of one-track coverage?