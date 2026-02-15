GOODER AND HARDER, LA: The depressing decline of America’s most glamorous city laid bare… and the final straw that sealed its fate.

It was a pop culture paradise in the early 2000s, with throngs of fans lining the streets every night in the hope of spotting their favorite stars.

But the glitter is gone in Hollywood, according to one expert who says the City of Angels is officially dead.

‘In the year 2000, It was just a utopia. Everybody wanted to come to LA. Everyone wanted to party in LA,’ Real Estate Agent and native Angeleno, Makan Mostafavi told the Daily Mail.

‘The economy was great, everyone had money. Nobody complained about rent or payments or bills or any kind of headaches. Everybody was well off. Everybody was happy. Nobody had any kind of stress and everybody just had a great time.

‘[Now], when you do go out, everyone around you is so stressed out from rent bills, just stressed of everyday life, with everything that’s going on – the homeless, the crime, the high taxes, the just terrible road conditions.

‘It’s just not as fun anymore.’