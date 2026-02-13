THAT NICE IRISH MAN THAT IS WASTING AWAY IN DETENTION? YEAH, THERE’S A REASON HE WON’T JUST LEAVE THE COUNTRY AND GO BACK HOME:

The Irish­man held in the US by Don­ald Trump’s ICE agents who likened his deten­tion to a ‘mod­ern-day con­cen­tra­tion camp’ had left Ire­land while facing drugs charges, the Irish Daily Mail can reveal.

Séamus Cul­leton, 38, made world­wide head­lines this week after he described the ‘hell­hole’ con­di­tions in which he was being held for almost five months with 70 other detain­ees.

Ori­gin­ally from Glen­more in Co. Kilkenny, he has been locked up in a facil­ity in El Paso, Texas, since he was detained by Immig­ra­tion and Cus­toms Enforce­ment (ICE) last Septem­ber for over­stay­ing his 90-day visa. He arrived in the US in 2009.

Mr Cul­leton was arres­ted while on his way home from work in Boston, where he lives with his wife, Tiffany, who is a US cit­izen. He runs his own plas­ter­ing busi­ness.

The Mail has now con­firmed that Mr Cul­leton was charged in 2008 with sev­eral offences in Ire­land before emig­rat­ing. The charges were pos­ses­sion of drugs with intent for sale or sup­ply, pos­ses­sion of drugs for per­sonal con­sump­tion and obstruct­ing a garda in the course of their duty, sev­eral sources said.

Mr Cul­leton failed to appear at New Ross Dis­trict Court in Co. Wex­ford for his hear­ing and a bench war­rant was reques­ted.

However, it was never issued as he had left the jur­is­dic­tion.

He also appeared in the same court in April 2008 for being ‘extremely drunk’ in pub­lic and gardaí detained him for his own safety, court reports from the time state.

Speak­ing to the Mail last night, Mr Cul­leton’s US law­yer Ogor Win­nie Okoye said that she only became aware of the charges against him yes­ter­day. She said: ‘It’s a war­rant that was issued after he came to the United States. I can­not speak fur­ther without know­ing the details of the case. A war­rant does not equal a crim­inal con­vic­tion.

‘Today is the first time that I’m aware of any­thing like that… I can’t speak more on something that I don’t know about… I have not spoken to him since this broke today.’