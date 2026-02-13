THAT NICE IRISH MAN THAT IS WASTING AWAY IN DETENTION? YEAH, THERE’S A REASON HE WON’T JUST LEAVE THE COUNTRY AND GO BACK HOME:
The Irishman held in the US by Donald Trump’s ICE agents who likened his detention to a ‘modern-day concentration camp’ had left Ireland while facing drugs charges, the Irish Daily Mail can reveal.
Séamus Culleton, 38, made worldwide headlines this week after he described the ‘hellhole’ conditions in which he was being held for almost five months with 70 other detainees.
Originally from Glenmore in Co. Kilkenny, he has been locked up in a facility in El Paso, Texas, since he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last September for overstaying his 90-day visa. He arrived in the US in 2009.
Mr Culleton was arrested while on his way home from work in Boston, where he lives with his wife, Tiffany, who is a US citizen. He runs his own plastering business.
The Mail has now confirmed that Mr Culleton was charged in 2008 with several offences in Ireland before emigrating. The charges were possession of drugs with intent for sale or supply, possession of drugs for personal consumption and obstructing a garda in the course of their duty, several sources said.
Mr Culleton failed to appear at New Ross District Court in Co. Wexford for his hearing and a bench warrant was requested.
However, it was never issued as he had left the jurisdiction.
He also appeared in the same court in April 2008 for being ‘extremely drunk’ in public and gardaí detained him for his own safety, court reports from the time state.
Speaking to the Mail last night, Mr Culleton’s US lawyer Ogor Winnie Okoye said that she only became aware of the charges against him yesterday. She said: ‘It’s a warrant that was issued after he came to the United States. I cannot speak further without knowing the details of the case. A warrant does not equal a criminal conviction.
‘Today is the first time that I’m aware of anything like that… I can’t speak more on something that I don’t know about… I have not spoken to him since this broke today.’
Curiously, most on the right don’t have a problem with him being deported:
"Let's start publicizing an attractive white migrant who is being deported and the racists will go nuts to keep them here, thereby demonstrating their racism!"
*DEPORT THAT TATER-GOBBLING CLOVER JOCKEY!*
"Whhhhhaaaaaaaaaaaaaa?!?!?!?"
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 13, 2026