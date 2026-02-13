IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™ — And Then the Facebook Guy Fled California With His Zuck-Buck Billions. “Ima let you finish, Gav, but this latest Newsom disaster is not only getting embarrassing, but it’s the most expensive capital flight since, well, probably since American oil companies bugged out of Venezuela with what was left of their companies. Or New Yorkers moved to Florida during COVID.”
