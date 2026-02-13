HYSTERICAL ABC NEWS: Trump’s Going to Destroy the Planet and Kill You!

Today, President Trump repealed the Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency’s endangerment finding, which constituted the basis for a slew of regulations that impacted every aspect of daily life and imposed enormous costs on the American people. ABC World News Tonight went into a full meltdown. This is how anchor David Muir introduced the report: DAVID MUIR: Tonight, President Trump has repealed U.S. power to regulate climate in this country. The president officially rejecting the science. And what this now clears the way for. Critics tonight arguing this is not only dangerous for the environment but for your health. “The power to regulate climate”, says Muir. We always knew that the presidential power Donald Trump wields is tremendous, we just didn’t know it was god-like. Does Trump regulate the climate with a thermostat? Does he speak to it? Muir doesn’t specify, further adding that Trump has rejected The Science™. In fairness, The Science™ said that the East Coast should’ve been underwater by now. The Germans seppukued their nuclear program based on, you guessed it: The Science™.

It wasn’t just The Science™, but ABC News itself. In January of 2007, Good Morning America ran a Chyron that read “Will Billions Die from Global Warming?”, while then-GMA weatherman Sam Champion breathlessly told Robin Roberts:

That’s what’s in this report and why everyone is trying to jump this report that officially comes out Friday, Robin. There are big, new headlines and some of them are coming out of Australia in media reports. Now, they say that those scientists in Paris will estimate that between 1.1 and 3.2 billion people will suffer from water shortage problems by 2080. That’s not your grandchildren, that’s your children. And between 200 million and 600 million more people will be going hungry.

The following year, ABC News was back at it: Quick Reminder: Nobody at ABC Personally Takes Their Global Warming Doomsday Predictions Seriously, Either.

New York City underwater? Gas over $9 a gallon? A carton of milk costs almost $13? Welcome to June 12, 2015. Or at least that was the wildly-inaccurate version of 2015 predicted by ABC News exactly seven years ago. Appearing on Good Morning America in 2008, Bob Woodruff hyped Earth 2100, a special that pushed apocalyptic predictions of the then-futuristic 2015. The segment included supposedly prophetic videos, such as a teenager declaring, “It’s June 8th, 2015. One carton of milk is $12.99.” (On the actual June 8, 2015, a gallon of milk cost, on average, $3.39.) Another clip featured this prediction for the current year: “Gas reached over $9 a gallon.” (In reality, gas costs an average of $2.75.) On June 12, 2008, correspondent Bob Woodruff revealed that the program “puts participants in the future and asks them to report back about what it is like to live in this future world. The first stop is the year 2015.” As one expert warns that in 2015 the sea level will rise quickly, a visual shows New York City being engulfed by water. The video montage includes another unidentified person predicting that “flames cover hundreds of miles.” Then-GMA co-anchor Chris Cuomo appeared frightened by this future world. He wondered, “I think we’re familiar with some of these issues, but, boy, 2015? That’s seven years from now. Could it really be that bad?”

As I wrote back in 2015, “Obviously, no one at ABC thought so, since the network never moved their corporate headquarters from its tony Upper West Side address, despite attempting to scare the crap out of gullible low information viewers that Manhattan would be flooded in seven years.”