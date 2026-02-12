GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:
No one could have predicted this. https://t.co/JrdeGfLMaO
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 12, 2026
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:
No one could have predicted this. https://t.co/JrdeGfLMaO
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 12, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.