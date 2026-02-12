NOW THAT’S A BIG BUST:
Ah.
I was wondering why there was a lack of drug boats getting blown up in the Caribbean.
They tried one big shipment on a sub.
And got busted. https://t.co/lRZFhxA3vZ
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2026
NOW THAT’S A BIG BUST:
Ah.
I was wondering why there was a lack of drug boats getting blown up in the Caribbean.
They tried one big shipment on a sub.
And got busted. https://t.co/lRZFhxA3vZ
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 12, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.