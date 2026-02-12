THIS SEEMS LIKELY: Expert credits Trump tax certainty for economic confidence, Americans returning to workforce.

Washington skeptics were quieted Wednesday morning as the January jobs report beat expectations, revealing a resilient American workforce that added 130,000 jobs to start the year.

While experts predicted a winter chill for hiring, the 4.3% unemployment rate tells a different story — one of a Main Street economy — showing renewed strength. According to Patrice Onwuka of the Independent Women’s Center for Economic Opportunity, this isn’t just a lucky break; it’s the direct result of “one big, beautiful bill” giving businesses the tax certainty they need to build, hire and grow.

“Today’s January jobs report is strong and, importantly, beat expectations. This should inspire more hope for unemployed workers, but also boost confidence in the economy among Americans broadly,” Onwuka told Fox News Digital.

“Workers are being drawn back into the labor force because they believe they can find work,” she added. “Also, the tax cuts will boost employment. As workers also realize just how much the Working Families Tax Cuts… rewards hard work through no taxes on tips and no taxes on overtime, it may draw people back into the labor force or encourage those already working to stack up earnings by increasing their hours and effort.”