FA MEETS FO: Kentucky Homeowner Thwarts a Not-So-Neighborly Home Invasion.

In the quiet pre-dawn hours last Friday in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Danny Hyatt decided to pull off what he probably figured was just another quick score. At 36-years-old you’d think he’d know better than to storm into occupied dwellings, but he probably figured it beats working for a living. Unfortunately for Danny Boy, the homeowner wasn’t a helpless waif who subscribed to the Moms Demand Action “guns are icky and dangerous” way of thinking. Far from it.

Hyatt decided his neighbor – yes, his neighbor – had some stuff he coveted. At 5 a.m., he forced entry. Local cops called it a straight-up home invasion. Hyatt’s neighbor, however, kept their safety rescue tool close by (not locked in a safe with ammunition stored separately), and used it to educate Danny on neighborly ethics.

Hyatt absorbed some hot lead. And despite the best efforts of first responders, he died on scene.