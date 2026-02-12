“EVER GET THE FEELING YOU’VE BEEN CHEATED?” Noam Chomsky, Apologist for Pol Pot, Called Jeffrey Epstein His ‘Best Friend.’

“Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?” Johnny Rotten famously asked at the end of the final Sex Pistols concert during their late-1970s run.

Noam Chomsky might as well have asked the American Left the same question as the curtain falls on his life.

His emails to Jeffrey Epstein, in which he laments “the horrible way you are being treated in the press and the public” and notes the “torture and distress” of the ordeal endured by Epstein, certainly overturn the public perception that the MIT professor cultivated in such essays as “The Responsibility of the Intellectuals.”