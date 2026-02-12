#HERTOO?
Stacey Plaskett was a Jeffrey Epstein puppet in Congress…
He was literally texting her what to say in at least one hearing.
This should be the biggest story in America… and she should be immediately expelled from Congress. https://t.co/CcLNnCd9Fg
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2026
Once again, the torpedoes the left fired to take out Trump are circling around on them again. Fortunately for Plaskett, the DNC-MSM has the motto of no enemies to the left, so it won’t become “the biggest story in America.”