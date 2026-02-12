JOHN NOLTE: Rigged Immigration Report Proves Bari Weiss Is Lying About CBS News Reforms.

On Monday, far-left CBS News released anti-ICE/pro-Democrat Party talking points that prove that, despite her promises, CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has no intention of reforming the disgraced CBS News.

In fact, Bari Weiss is lying about reforming CBS News in the hopes of suckering Normal People to once again trust, watch, and deliver clicks to this joke of a news outlet.

In previous articles I mentioned that if CBS was to truly reform we would see the reforms when and where they matter, not as window dressing, like asking far-left 60 Minutes for a little extra reporting on an anti-Trump segment.

No, a truly reformed member of the corporate media will openly defy and even shoot down the current media narrative. For example, a reformed CBS News would have questioned Anthony Fauci’s stupid COVID rules; a reformed CBS News would’ve dug into whether or not Kamala Harris really worked at McDonald’s; a reformed CBS News would’ve lambasted a health institution that said going to the beach will kill millions but rioting for George Floyd is healthy… Those are just past examples. Bari Weiss was not running CBS News then. Well, she is now, and rather than use the truth to puncture the prevailing (and dishonest) anti-ICE narrative, she’s using lies of omission to aid and abet this fraud.